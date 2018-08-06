Outlaw Country Artist Darci Carlson on Kix Morning Show today!
By Phil Luce
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 3:23 PM

Outlaw Country Artist Darci Carlson talked with The Luceman on the Kix morning show this morning Check out the interview here!

Don’t Miss Darci Carlson this Saturday Night at the Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport! Show Starts at 9!

This ain’t no vanity act – And it sure as hell ain’t her first rodeo. Seattle WA bred Darci Carlson delivers an energy packed performance with a lived-in voice that is both aggressive and smokey-sweet.

Her well crafted songs are reminiscent of past Outlaw greats Tanya Tucker and Hank Jr. – True Country music that punctuates like the aftertaste of a fine whiskey.

Check out her official website for music, pictures, Video’s And More HERE!

