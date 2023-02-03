KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Our Last Few Candidates For Miss Grays Harbor On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show Today!

February 3, 2023 11:40AM PST
Share
Our Last Few Candidates For Miss Grays Harbor On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show Today!
From Left: Luceman, Jordan Lutes, & Annie Richey. Photo by: Phil Luce

As we come to the end of the week we had our last few Miss Grays Harbor Contestants stop by the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman including Jordan Lutes from Aberdeen, 11 year old Annie Richey who is in the new ambassador program, and a surprise last minute appearance by former Kix 95.3 Wednesday Weather Kid Josyln Williams!  Check out the interviews below!

Miss Grays Harbor/Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant is happening this Saturday night Feb. 4th 2023 at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! The show begins at 7pm! You can purchase tickets buy clicking HERE!!

Jordan Lutes Interview

Ambassador, Annie Richey Interview

Joslyn Williams Interview

The Luceman & Joslyn Williams. Photo by: Phil Luce

For More on the Miss Grays Harbor Program celebrating it’s 75th Year Just Click HERE!!

More about:
7th Street Theatre
Miss Grays Harbor
Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen

Most Popular Posts

1

Kane Brown in Concert September 3 At The WA State Fair- Tickets On Sale This Week
2

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside
3

More Miss Grays Harbor / Outstanding Teen Hopefuls Stop by the Kix Studio This Morning
4

Miss Grays Harbor & Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant Set For This Saturday
5

Miss Grays Harbor Candidates Getting Ready For Pageant This Saturday

Recently Played

There Was This GirlRiley Green
1:58pm
All My Friends SayLuke Bryan
1:54pm
Country AgainThomas Rhett
1:51pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
1:47pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line)
1:44pm
View Full Playlist