Our Last Few Candidates For Miss Grays Harbor On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show Today!

From Left: Luceman, Jordan Lutes, & Annie Richey. Photo by: Phil Luce

As we come to the end of the week we had our last few Miss Grays Harbor Contestants stop by the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman including Jordan Lutes from Aberdeen, 11 year old Annie Richey who is in the new ambassador program, and a surprise last minute appearance by former Kix 95.3 Wednesday Weather Kid Josyln Williams! Check out the interviews below!

Miss Grays Harbor/Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant is happening this Saturday night Feb. 4th 2023 at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! The show begins at 7pm! You can purchase tickets buy clicking HERE!!

Jordan Lutes Interview

Ambassador, Annie Richey Interview

Joslyn Williams Interview

For More on the Miss Grays Harbor Program celebrating it’s 75th Year Just Click HERE!!