OSPI to ask for free school meals for all students

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing to provide school meals at no cost to all Washington students.

Under a proposal announced this week by Reykdal, all of Washington’s 1.1 million students would receive school meals at no charge as part of their basic education.

“When students are hungry, their ability to learn and engage in school is impacted,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Quality nutrition is a key component of student success and access to meals is an important part of being at school. We have to stop expecting families to foot the bill for resources and supports that are a normal part of the school day.”

OSPI announced that they will submit a proposal to the Governor and Legislature for consideration.

During the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, waivers from the federal government allowed all students to eat free of charge.

Starting this school year, though, those waivers go away, and 330,000 students and their families will once again be required to pay for meals or submit meal applications to determine eligibility for free or reduced-price meals.

Federal requirements govern student eligibility for discounted meals. Under current requirements, a family of four with a household income of $51,338 per year would pay around $2,330 per year for their children to have healthy breakfast and lunch provided at school.

With universal school meals, all students would eat without fees, regardless of family income status.

In 2022, the Legislature required all eligible schools to participate in the federal government’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program that provides meals without fees to all students in schools with large percentages of students experiencing poverty.

The majority of local schools participate:

School District School Name Identified Student Percentage (ISP) Eligible to Participate Currently Participating Aberdeen School District A J West Elementary 67.95% X X Aberdeen School District Central Park Elementary 36.43% X Aberdeen School District Harbor Junior/Senior High School 60.95% X X Aberdeen School District Hopkins Elementary 87.61% X X Aberdeen School District J M Weatherwax High School 45.37% X X Aberdeen School District McDermoth Elementary 48.45% X X Aberdeen School District Miller Junior High 52.84% X X Aberdeen School District Robert Gray Elementary 72.41% X X Aberdeen School District Stevens Elementary School 69.52% X X Cosmopolis School District Cosmopolis Elementary School 33.53% Elma School District East Grays Harbor High School 40.82% X X Elma School District Elma Elementary School 42.58% X X Elma School District Elma High School 35.66% X Elma School District Elma Middle School 41.91% X X Hoquiam School District Central Elementary School 61.64% X X Hoquiam School District Emerson Elementary 60.94% X X Hoquiam School District Hoquiam High School 51.18% X X Hoquiam School District Hoquiam Homelink School 53.28% X X Hoquiam School District Hoquiam Middle School 59.71% X X Hoquiam School District Lincoln Elementary 61.35% X X Lake Quinault School District Lake Quinault School 65.69% X X Mary M Knight School District Mary M. Knight School 51.63% X X McCleary School District Mccleary Elem 29.17% X Montesano School District Beacon Avenue Elementary School 29.64% Montesano School District Montesano Jr-Sr High 23.00% Montesano School District Simpson Avenue Elementary 27.49% Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Naselle Elementary 40.31% X Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Naselle Jr Sr High Schools 42.70% X North Beach School District North Beach Junior High School 57.31% X X North Beach School District North Beach Senior High School 61.41% X X North Beach School District Ocean Shores Elementary 47.48% X X North Beach School District Pacific Beach Elementary School 67.67% X X North River School District North River School 53.01% X X Oakville School District Oakville Elementary 54.84% X X Oakville School District Oakville High School 47.41% X X Oakville School District Oakville Homelink 48.28% X X Oakville School District Oakville Preschool 40.00% X X Ocean Beach School District Hilltop School 47.73% X Ocean Beach School District Ilwaco High School 40.77% X Ocean Beach School District Long Beach Elementary School 54.15% X Ocean Beach School District Ocean Beach Options Academy 42.45% X X Ocean Beach School District Ocean Park Elementary 55.85% X Ocosta School District Ocosta Elementary School 64.55% X X Ocosta School District Ocosta Junior – Senior High 58.57% X X Queets-Clearwater School District Queets-Clearwater Elementary 0.00% X Raymond School District Raymond Elementary School 47.90% X X Raymond School District Raymond Jr Sr High School 46.25% X X Rochester School District Grand Mound Elementary 37.89% Rochester School District H.e.a.r.t. High School 49.06% X Rochester School District Rochester High School 32.03% Rochester School District Rochester Middle School 36.42% Rochester School District Rochester Primary School 39.24% Satsop School District Satsop Elementary 33.33% South Bend School District Mike Morris Elementary 45.56% X X South Bend School District South Bend High School 48.62% X X Taholah School District Taholah Elementary & Middle School 68.69% Taholah School District Taholah High School 69.12% Willapa Valley School District Willapa Elementary 21.94% X X Willapa Valley School District Willapa Valley Middle-High 22.49% X X Wishkah Valley School District Wishkah Valley Elementary/High School 46.88% X X

Several states have moved to a universal meals model, including California, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

The proposal to provide students with universal access to school meals is the fourth in a series of budget and policy proposals from Superintendent Reykdal called Washington State Innovates: K–12 Education for the 21st Century and Beyond.

If funded, all Washington students will have access to the universal school meals by the beginning of the 2023–24 school year.