Openings on GH Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment
Grays Harbor County has numerous openings on county boards, and the public is invited to apply.
In a post on their website, the County Commissioners announced multiple vacancies on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment they are looking to fill.
Among the vacancies are openings for each county district in planning, and openings within districts 2 & 3 for the Board of Adjustment
Planning Commission – Description
- District 1: 2 vacancies
- District 2: 1 vacancy
- District 3: 1 vacancy
Board of Adjustment – Description
- District 2: 1 vacancy
- District 3: 1 vacancy
If you are interested in either position please send a letter of interest and/or Resume to the Commissioners at [email protected] or 100 W. Broadway Suite No. 1 Montesano, WA 98563.