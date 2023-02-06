Open House planned regarding Port of Grays Harbor expansion plans

The Port of Grays Harbor will be hosting an informational Open House on Wednesday, February 15th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Aberdeen Rotary Log Pavilion, for the community to come learn more about the Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project planned at the Port.

The Open House forum will feature information on AGP, their products and their expansion plans, along with preliminary design concepts of the Port’s T4 Expansion project, the process for a project of this magnitude, and timeline of work going forward.

There will be opportunities to ask questions and provide comments.

“We are excited to invite the public to learn more about this transformational project. We will have knowledgeable staff, partners and consultants on hand to share information about the project, including the economic benefits it will have on Grays Harbor” said Port of Grays Harbor Commission President Tom Quigg.

The Port tells KXRO that the Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project is critical to their ability to accommodate Ag Processing Inc a cooperative’s (AGP) growth, attract private investment, increase international shipments and create jobs.

The project will add 50,000 feet of rail for offloading, storage, and assembly; repurpose the 50-acre former SR520 pontoon construction site into cargo laydown area; construct secured site access and roadway improvements, and replace the marine terminal fendering and stormwater systems.

The project is in response to AGP’s proposed expansion to double their US soybean meal export capacity by developing a second export facility at Terminal 4B. As a co-product of soybean processing, soybean meal exports are expected to increase in response to the growing demand for renewable fuel feedstocks, including soybean oil.

The meeting location is accessible to people with disabilities. If you need to request an accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART/captioning, etc.), please make your request by February 10, 2023.

Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fill. Send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 360-533-9590.