One passenger died & multiple Hoquiam residents were injured in a recent California crash

Multiple California news agencies reported that according to the California Highway Patrol Willows Office, a 2000 Chevy Suburban carrying seven people crashed on Interstate 5 in Willows, CA leaving one dead and three with major injuries on Oct. 13.

According to the report, a 31-year-old Hoquiam man was driving the vehicle south on the freeway in the left lane at approximately 70 mph, when for unknown reasons, at 3:40 am the vehicle drifted into the gravel median before the driver turned sharply, spinning out-of-control across both southbound lanes and overturning.

The vehicle went through a fence before coming to rest on its top, according to officials.

CHP reports a male passenger was killed in the crash. The identity of the person had not been released by the Glenn County Coroner’s Office at the time of the reports.

The deceased was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver and all other passengers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the CHP.

Five Hoquiam residents were injured and transported to regional hospitals, including a 6-year-old, 10-year old, and a 29-year-old who suffered major injuries,

Two other passengers from Hoquiam, ages 1 and 6, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

CHP said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.