One dead following officer-involved shooting at Lucky Eagle Casino

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Lucky Eagle Casino.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Sunday evening, deputies and Chehalis Tribal Police were attempting to locate a suspect in the Rochester area who had a Pierce County arrest warrant for two counts of Murder 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree.

According to the report, information was received that the suspect was inside the Lucky Eagle Casino.

During contact within the casino, police reportedly shot and killed the subject, who was declared deceased.

Since the incident occurred within Chehalis Tribal territory, the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs have been contacted, and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has begun their investigation.

Officials state that over the next week, witnesses and other evidence will be gathered.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact [email protected].