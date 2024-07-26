Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park implement campfire ban

All campfires, including charcoal, are now prohibited in Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park. This ban applies to anything that produces and includes the coastal areas of Olympic National Park.

According to state agencies, pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are permitted in campgrounds and wilderness areas if there is no flammable material present within three feet of the device. These stoves must be equipped with an on-off switch or valve capable of immediately extinguishing the flame. Extreme caution is urged with any open flame.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue through the rest of summer. Most of the Olympic Peninsula has received less than 1/10 of an inch of rainfall in more than 20 days.

“The number of wildland fires are increasing across the region and country” said Jeff Bortner, Interagency Fire Management Officer. “As a result, resources and incident management teams are working at maximum capacity. We are using every option to eliminate ignition sources and prevent an unwanted fire on the Olympic Peninsula.”

OFficials shared simple steps that can help prevent wildfires:

Fireworks are always prohibited on federal public lands

Before visiting public lands, check for new fire restrictions or closures

Tow safely and maintain your vehicle to prevent sparks

Always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of an ashtray

Report fires by dialing 911

For more information on wildfire prevention, visit: Wildfire Prevention | National Interagency Fire Center (nifc.gov)