“Oliver” Starts It’s Run This Weekend at The Bishop Center
From left: Jeff Rockwell, Julayne Fleury, Dr. Andrew Gaines, & Matthew Kline!
Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist starts it’s run this weekend at the Bishop center for the performing arts! The Luceman and Logan had a chance to talk with Director Dr. Andrew Gaines of Grays Harbor College as well as local thespians Jeff Rockwell, Matthew Kline and Julayne Fleury about bringing This award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Dickens novel to life! Check out the interview below!
Ticket prices are: Adults $25, Seniors $22, Students $12, (GHC students free with GHC student ID shown at the box office) 12 & under $10! If you’d like more information or to purchase tickets on line just Click HERE!
Show dates for “Oliver” at the Bishop Center are:
- Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7:30 pm
- Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7:30 pm
- Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm
- Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm
- Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm
- Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm