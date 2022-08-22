Office of Rep. Kilmer to hold local “Mobile Office Hours”

Representative Derek Kilmer announced that his office will be in Aberdeen to hold mobile office hours to help constituents learn more about the services offered by his office to help them interact with Federal agencies.

“When folks have an issue with a federal agency, my dedicated and experienced casework team is here to help,” said Rep. Kilmer. “From ensuring federal agencies respond promptly to constituent requests, to holding agencies accountable when folks have not received the benefits that they have earned, to other matters, our team is focused on making sure government works for you.”

Since the beginning of this Congress, Rep. Kilmer’s constituent services team has helped serve over 1,800 people and saved or returned over $12,200,000 to constituents across the region.

Rep. Kilmer’s office says that they have has helped veterans receive their benefits, retired federal employees receive their pensions and other benefits, people in need expedite their tax refunds, travelers secure passports for urgent trips, and ensure seniors have access to Social Security and Medicare, among others.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Rep. Kilmer’s constituent services offerings or who would like to get a case started can attend an upcoming event or visit his website.

Grays Harbor County

Wednesday, August 31

10:00am – 3:00pm

Aberdeen Timberland Library

121 E Market St

Aberdeen, WA 98520