Ocean Shores residents Spring Cleanup vouchers available
Ocean Shores, WA – Ocean Shores residents who were not able to pick up vouchers in April for the City’s Spring Cleanup will have more opportunities to do so.
Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nick Bird tells KXRO that the City is continuing voucher distribution at the Ocean Shores Visitor Information Center until May 18.
Residents are asked to bring a copy of their current utility bill showing residency in Ocean Shores to get a voucher.
The Visitor Information Center is located at 120 West Chance A La Mer, inside the Convention Center, and is open every day from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The Spring Cleanup Voucher is used at the LeMay Transfer Station outside Montesano and allows for disposal of up to 1-ton of waste during the month of May.
Details associated with disposal limitations are shown on the voucher.
For more information on disposal eligibility, please contact LeMay Grays Harbor at (360) 533-1251.