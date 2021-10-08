Ocean Shores City Council Candidate Forum coming next week
Ocean Shores, WA – The Ocean Shores community is encouraged to attend the upcoming Ocean Shores City Council Candidate Forum taking place on Tuesday, October 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This in-person event is free of cost and will be held at the Ocean Shores Convention Center located at 120 W Chance a La Mer NW.
During this event, community members will hear directly from candidates on their vision for Ocean Shores as well as learn more about their priorities for the future.
Attendees will be given the opportunity to submit their questions during online registration or on-site in advance of the program.
Invited candidates include:
City of Ocean Shores – Position 1
- Susan Conniry – Confirmed
- Eric Noble – Confirmed
City of Ocean Shores – Position 5
- Lisa Scott – Confirmed
- Patrick Daugherty – Unable to attend
City of Ocean Shores – Position 7
- Rich Hartman – Confirmed
- Patric Hayes – Confirmed
The event is free to the public, however guests are encouraged to pre-register by visiting bit.ly/3a4o935 and clicking the green ‘Register’ button. Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) Members can register through their own log-in or as a guest.
Event will adhere to current COVID-19 protocols. For more information, contact GGHI at [email protected].