Ocean Shores begins process to fill vacancy on council
Ocean Shores, WA – The City of Ocean Shores has begun the process of filling a vacancy on their City Council.
The vacancy in Council Position #4 came about after the appointment of Mayor Jon Martin in late November.
Martin had been elected to begin a full term starting in 2020 before being appointed to the Mayor role following the passing of former Mayor Crystal Dingler.
According to the city, the official announcement of the vacancy came this week at the December 13 City Council meeting, with the city beginning the process of requesting qualified residents to write a letter stating what experience they will bring to City Council and the reasons they wish to be a Councilmember.
Those interested are asked to send the letter and resume to the City Clerk by email at [email protected] indicating that they wish to apply for the vacant position.
Qualified individuals may also mail their letter and resume to PO Box 909, Ocean Shores, WA 98569, attention City Clerk.
At least 1-year of full-time residency and current voter registration in the district is required to qualify for the positon. Anyone applying must also have the ability and intent to serve out the term until the next election.
Candidates will be invited to the January 24, 2022 City Council meeting to state their reasoning for applying, as well as take questions from the council, before a vote takes place to select the individual to fill that role and be sworn in at the meeting.
Letters of interest are being accepted until 2 pm on January 19, 2022.