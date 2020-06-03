Ocean Park couple arrested for distributing methamphetamine
Ocean Park, WA – An Ocean Park couple was arrested for distributing methamphetamine.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that over the weekend, a narcotics related search warrant was served at a home in Ocean Park.
They say the warrant was the result of a several month long narcotics investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Long Beach Police Department.
As a result of the investigation, a 44 year old woman and a 41 year old man were arrested at the scene without incident.
The Sheriff’s Office says a search of the residence found digital scales commonly used to weigh narcotics, suspected methamphetamine, heroin, packaging baggies, and articles of drug paraphernalia.
They say that during the investigation, utilizing confidential informants and other information received, the Sheriff’s Office was able to facilitate methamphetamine purchases from the couple.
The woman was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked on 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
She also had an outstanding Department of Corrections Warrant for her arrest.
The man was also booked into the Pacific County Jail on 1 charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.