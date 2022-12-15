KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Oakville School District closed following possible threat

December 15, 2022 8:06AM PST
Share
Oakville School District closed following possible threat

The Oakville School district has been temporarily closed while the sheriff’s office investigates a possible threat received by email.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, it appears likely that the threat received was not intended for the Oakville School District, but out of an abundance of caution the school is closing while the sheriff’s office fully investigates the possible threat.

Residents are asked to please stay away from the Oakville School District until law enforcement advises it is safe to return.

More updates will be made as they become available.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Olson Bros Band Holiday Concert This Thursday at Hoquiam's 7th Street Theatre
2

Ericka Corban Holiday Concert This Saturday Night at The Bishop Center
3

New program looks to assist small local businesses; applications open now and close soon
4

Granger Smith Stars In Moonrise Debuting on PureFlix December 15th
5

Shop With A Cop 2022 

Recently Played

American RideToby Keith
6:57pm
Son Of ADillon Carmichael
6:53pm
God Rest Ye Merry GentlemenGarth Brooks
6:50pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:43pm
Honey BeeBlake Shelton
6:39pm
View Full Playlist