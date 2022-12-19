NY Time’s Food Columnist Melissa Clark Talks Holiday Meals
December 19, 2022 8:46AM PST
New York Times Food Columnist Melissa Clark was my special guest Holiday co-host today on the Kix Morning show! We talked Christmas and Hanukkah traditional dishes as well as other Idea’s for your holiday feast! If you missed the interview you can hear the whole thing below.
For more Melissa Clark and to get her recipes just click HERE!!
And here are a few links for specific recipe’s we talked about in the interview just click on the name for the link.
Latkes
Porchetta Pork Roast (festive, feeds a crowd, less expensive option than a beef loin or prime rib)
Frosted Holiday Cookies
Brisket with Horseradish Gremolata
Classic Trifle
Crunchy Coconut Twists
