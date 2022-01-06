NWS issues multiple weather warnings for Pacific County
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall tells KXRO that the National Weather Service in Portland has issued two warnings and a number of alerts for Pacific County.
The warnings include:
- A High Wind Warning A High Wind Warning is in effect from 7:00 p.m. today January 6, until 10:00 a.m. January 7, 2022. Southwest winds 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph are forecast for beaches and headlands and winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 are forecast for inland communities.
- A Flood Warning A Flood Warning has been issued for the Willapa River for today through tomorrow afternoon
Other alerts for Pacific County include:
- Flood Advisory: Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. A Flood Advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. January 7, 2022.
- Flood Watch: The local communities of Raymond, Naselle, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Cape Disappointment, Willapa, and Frances join other SW Washington communities in a flood watch through January 7, 2022. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of larger rivers and streams.
- Coastal Flood Advisory: This advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. on January, 6 2022 until 7 p.m. and is in effect again from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m on January 7, 2022. Minor flooding, 1.5 to 2 feet above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.