Numerous COVID-19 testing options are available locally
Grays Harbor Public Health sent an alert to residents regarding their options when looking for a test close to home.
There are a number of local facilities offering COVID-19 testing to the public.
Resources highlighted include Curative testing services in both Aberdeen and Elma, as well as tests at Rite Aid in Hoquiam and at local Health Mart Pharmacy locations in East County.
Summit Pacific Medical Center announced this week that due to the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, they have partnered with Grays Harbor County Public Health and Curative to provide testing in Elma.
This testing anywhere is free for patients and has the capacity to provide up to 200 tests per day.
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The kiosk is located in the parking lot of Summit Pacific’s Elma Family Medicine Clinic, at 575 E Main St. Bldg. #2 in Elma.
Testing at Curative sites are available by walk-up, though appointments are preferred.
Appointments for the Elma site can be made online at https://curative.com/sites/32254 or visit www.SummitPacificMedicalCenter.org and look for the “COVID-19 Testing” button on the top right of the homepage.
Curative’s kiosk uses the shallow nasal swabbing technique and delivers test results to patients electronically within 24 to 48 hours. For more information on Curative and COVID-19 tests, visit curative.com.
Officials remind everyone that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should be tested as soon as possible.
If you or someone close to you has been exposed to someone positive with COVID-19 and becomes symptomatic, you should also be tested right away.
In general, if no symptoms develop, scheduling your test 5 days after the exposure will decrease the chance of a false negative.
Local testing for COVID-19 can be accessed at the following locations: