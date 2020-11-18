North River students returning to school this week
North River has become the latest local school to return to in-person learning.
In a statement, the North River School District announced that the local board of directors approved North River’s reopening plan at their meeting this week.
Pre-K through 5th grade students at the school will return for in-person instruction starting Thursday, November 19th.
Following their return, the 6-12 grade students will return on Thursday, December 10th.
As part of their reopening plan, classes will return in a modified form. Instruction will occur on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with no school on Wednesdays.
Masks will be mandatory at all times, except when eating or drinking.
Students riding the bus will be provided with a clean mask and seats will be assigned.
Health screenings will be done on both staff and students when they arrive at the school.
Meals will be provided to students within their classrooms and not in a conjoined space.
Students and families will have the ability to opt-out of in-person schooling and continue to work online.