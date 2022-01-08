North River man missing and presumed deceased
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office shared that a search for a 72-year old Delbert Pratt was unsucessful after he went missing during recent flooding.
According to their report, at approximately 5:45am on Friday, January 7 a woman called 911 to report that her husband, 72-year old Delbert, was missing from the 700 block of North River Road.
The woman stated that Delbert had gone outside to move their car to higher ground to avoid rapidly rising flood waters. When the man did not return, his wife called 911.
Due to flooding on the North River Road surrounding the Pratt home, law enforcement was unable to reach the location.
North River firefighters from Grays Harbor Fire District #15 who live in the area and family members checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or Delbert.
Undersheriff Brad Johansson tells KXRO that it is feared that the vehicle may have left a steep bank next to the driveway and got swept away by floodwaters.
Johansson said that Mr. Pratt is presumed to be deceased.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Pratt.”
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office responded later in the day with a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office drone to search the area and were once again unable to locate the vehicle or Mr. Pratt.
The search will continue as the water recedes.