North Beach PAWS to hold dog/cat vaccination clinic in Aberdeen; Sept. clinic scheduled in Ocean Shores

July 31, 2023 7:28AM PDT
North Beach PAWS tells KXRO that they are conducting a dog and cat vaccination clinic Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the John M. Smith Aquaculture Center at Grays Harbor College, 1620 Edward P. Smith Dr., in Aberdeen. 

Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. The event will also feature a food bank for pets and people, as a well as raffles with numerous prizes. 

Attendees are encouraged to visit the North Beach PAWS information booth to find out how to volunteer, become a foster home, and/or donate. 

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. Anyone needing more information should call 360.660.4660.

North Beach PAWS will be conducting an additional vaccination clinic in Ocean Shores at the Lions Club September 9.

ABOUT NORTH BEACH PAWS

North Beach PAWS (501(c)(3)) is an all-volunteer no-kill animal shelter headquartered in Hoquiam, Grays Harbor County, Washington. Co-founded in 2002 by longtime Ocean Shores resident Lorna Valdez, North Beach PAWS is committed to saving the lives of homeless and unwanted dogs and cats by providing shelter or foster care and seeking permanent loving homes for them. North Beach PAWS promotes the spaying and neutering of dogs and cats in order to reduce over population, is dedicated to educating the community to create responsible pet guardianship and seeks justice for animals that are victims of abuse.

Any and all donations are always welcome at northbeachpaws.org/donate.

 

