North Beach PAWS running fundraising campaign for new dog shelter

North Beach PAWS, the all-volunteer, no-kill animal shelter in Hogan’s Corner outside Ocean Shores, is running a fundraising campaign to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art dog shelter.

According to North Beach PAWS, the current dog shelter cannot serve community demand for care and adoption services.

In a release, they tell KXRO that while they have been able to increase cat shelter capacity to well over 1,000 felines per year, the shelter has only been able to service an average of roughly 180 dogs per year for the past seven years.

The shelter says that the current facility, a converted dog grooming center, includes just eight “rudimentary, outdated opposing kennels with chain link dividers” which leads to unsafe conditions for the dogs and volunteers.

“The kennels are not secure for smaller dogs, which need to be housed in crates or carriers. There is poor heating and ventilation, and no space for wellness exams or sick animals. Intake, adoption, and the office are a shared space, and the work areas and storage are inadequate.”

They say that because of the inefficiencies in the facility, they were forced to turn away more than 400 owner-surrendered dogs last year and the pace of this year is even higher, forcing the shelter to turn away puppies as well.

“The sheer number of dogs and puppies that we are not able to shelter in time is heartbreaking. Dogs should not have to suffer or die just because there is no place for them to go,” said North Beach PAWS Vice President and Dog Shelter Project Director Carol Jamroz. “The increased capacity of the new facility will save hundreds of doggy lives. Those saved lives will reduce stress on their people, city and county law enforcement, and the broader community. It is a winning solution for all.”

The fundraising campaign looks to raise $2.5 million to fund construction of the new facility, which will be located on the current campus, through grants, corporate giving, and small business and private donations.

Sponsorship of kennels, rooms, and equipment is available at various donation levels, and includes sponsor recognition for their contributions.

The planned 3,700-square-foot shelter with 20 kennels will provide housing relief for dogs and help alleviate community need and demand. The new shelter would incorporate the latest kennel technology in stress and noise abatement, a separate intake and isolation area for animal health, a large play yard for exercise and fresh air, and inviting adoption rooms for that all important meet and greet day.

Information on the fundraising campaign, the sponsorship and donor levels and recognition, and how to donate can be found at https://www.northbeachpaws.org/post/new-dog-shelter-planned.

North Beach PAWS is located at 2222 SR 109 just outside Ocean Shores in Hoquiam.