Nominations being accepted for Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards

The Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee is asking members of the public to submit names of those who are taking extra steps to support veterans in Washingotn.

“You know who they are volunteers, service officers, community members, Tribal Veterans, National Guard members, or others who day in and day out go above and beyond the call of duty making sure veterans and their family members are cared for.”

In a release, it states that these nominations could be for those who submit claims for benefits on behalf of veterans, arrange funeral honors for grieving families, coordinate events, or donate “countless hours” in veteran hospitals or nursing homes.

This is an opportunity to give them recognition by nominating them for one of seven Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards.

The awards program is sponsored by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC). Award winners are invited to participate in the Auburn Veteran’s Day Parade, followed by recognition at a special luncheon.

You can nominate individuals for Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards in the following categories:

Superior Award – This award is the Committee’s highest honor and is given to recognize clearly superior accomplishments, achievements, and outstanding performance.

Distinguished Service Award – This award is used to recognize significant accomplishments and special contributions.

Team Award – This award is designed to recognize the significant accomplishments of a team or group of individuals. This may be for their contributions on a special project, special contribution, and outstanding performance.

To submit a nomination, please fill out the Nomination Form available at: https://forms.office.com/g/nxiwqJkrgP

Nominations may be submitted by any person, organization, or institution and must be received by September 30, 2024.

To learn more about the Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards and for a list of the Veterans Hall of Fame, visit Outstanding Service To Veterans Hall of Fame | WDVA (wa.gov).