No-cost vaccination events for children scheduled in November

October 26, 2022 7:20AM PDT
Two no-cost childhood immunization events are coming to Grays Harbor County next month. 

Grays Harbor Public Health shared the details on the events.

The first is Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Elementary School gym in Hoquiam. 

The second is Saturday, November 19, also 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Montesano City Hall.

All families and kids 6 months & up are welcome, regardless of what school they attend.

Available at the event will be vaccines for DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis B, MMR, Polio, Chickenpox, and others.

Multiple vaccines as needed are available to those who attend.

Kids under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.

Parents and guardians are asked to bring their child’s vaccination records for all vaccines.

There is no cost associated with the events, and they are open to everyone.

No appointment, insurance, or proof of residence is needed.

Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

