No-cost immunization event scheduled for December 16

The third in a series of no-cost childhood immunization clinics has been scheduled for Friday, December 16.

The event will be held at the Central School gym in Hoquiam from 2-7pm.

The clinic is a combined effort between Grays Harbor County Public Health, the Health Commons Project and Educational Service District 113.

This will be the final such event of the year and will give those who were not able to take advantage of the previous clinics a chance to get up to date with their school required immunizations.

Available immunizations include:

DTaP/Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

Hepatitis B

Hib (haemophilus influenzae type B)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

PCV (pneumococcal conjugate)

Polio

Varicella (chickenpox)

Other recommended vaccines available include HPV, pediatric flu and COVID-19.

All children are welcome, regardless of school. Kids under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Children attending can get multiple vaccines, as needed, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

No appointment, insurance or proof of residence is required.

Grays Harbor Public Health added: Gift cards ranging from $20 to $50 will be available and food will be provided, along with activities for the kids ahead of their vaccinations.