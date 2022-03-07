      Weather Alert

Next Worksource “Find Work Friday” is on March 11

Mar 7, 2022 @ 7:17am

Local residents considering new employment are invited to the upcoming “Find Work Friday”.

Worksource is offering the hiring event on Friday, March 11th, 2022 from 1:30-3:30pm.

Find Work Friday is a virtual job fair that offers an opportunity for employers to host a virtual booth representing their company and job opportunities. 

The event will allow recruiters to connect directly with multiple job seekers to fill open positions. 

Job seekers will also be able to engage with recruiters through a chat feature.

Potential employees are welcome to attend, but employers are limited in the number able to participate.

Employers interested in taking part in the event can reserve a space, limited to 50 booths.

“Your first step is to set up your virtual booth; we have tools to support this process. Once you are registered, you will receive an email containing the next steps.”

If employers have attended a WorkSource virtual hiring event in the past, it is possible to duplicate your previous booth and skip most of the set up process!

Register Here

Registration closes at noon the day before the event or when all available booths are reserved.

Email [email protected] for additional questions.

