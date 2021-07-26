      Weather Alert

Next virtual local redistricting meeting tonight

Jul 26, 2021 @ 6:56am

Regional residents have an opportunity this evening to share their thoughts on the ongoing redistricting plans.

Coming up tonight is the next meeting of the Washington State Redistricting Commission to take public feedback on the future of coastal Washington, including the 19th and 24th legislative districts.

The next public feedback (virtual) session for counties included in both the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts is Monday, July 26th from 7-9pm

For their outreach purposes the Redistricting Commission has labeled our region as District 3 and District 6.

The 6th Congressional District is in the western portion of the state and includes Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, and portions of Mason and Pierce. 

The 6th Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 23, 24,and 26 and parts of LDs 19, 27, 28, 29, and 35.

The 3rd Congressional District is in the southwestern portion of the state and includes Pacific, Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis,  Skamania & Wahkiakum, and a portion of Thurston. 

The 3rd Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts( LDs) 17, 18, 49, most of LD 20, and parts of LDs 2, 14, and 19.

“This activity may have gone unnoticed as this cycle’s process consists of gathering public feedback first then sharing potential redistricting maps versus past practices of sharing mapping drafts first and subsequently seeking input.”

Attendees can register for public comment at these meetings.

Register for Public Comment

Recordings of past meetings can also be accessed on the website.

District 3 had a public outreach meeting on June 14th and District 6 on May 24th.

Links for the Commission and relevant meetings can be found below

