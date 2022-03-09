Next State Land Free Days are March 9, March 19 And April 22
In honor of Billy Frank Jr’s birthday, no Discover Pass is needed in state parks today, and more opportunities are coming to visit these state lands for free.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is inviting visitors to enjoy a state park on Wednesday, March 9 in honor of Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday was added to the slate of Free Days this year, replacing the previously recognized springtime day in April.
Billy Frank Jr. (1931-2014) was an environmental activist and former chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.
Washington State Parks said, “His lifelong dedication to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Tribe helped shape Washington’s environmental laws and expanded treaty rights for Native Americans nationwide. “
He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
Following today’s Free Day, no Discover Pass will be needed on Saturday, March 19 in recognition of Washington State Parks’ birthday and on Friday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.
Visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) or Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on these dates.
The free days align with legislation that created the Discover Pass. Discover Passes cost $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and DNR. The Discover Pass legislation indicated that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state recreation lands.
The remaining 2022 State Parks free days are as follows:
- Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend
- Sunday, June 19 – Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
- Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day
The Discover Pass provides daytime access to state parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and overnight accommodations. Day access is included in the overnight fee.
For information about the Discover Pass, visit www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.