Next Free Ticket Friday is Family Free Ticket Friday WIN 4 tickets To one of 3 Shows!

Kix 95.3’s next Free Ticket Friday is happening on Friday August 19th AND we’re giving away a 4 pack of tickets to 3 great shows at the WA State Fair’s Dancing in the Dirt Parties! Up for grabs is a 4 pack of tickets to see Josh Turner on Thursday Sept 8th,

Matt Stell on Friday Sept. 9th

or the Cadillac Three on Saturday Sept 10th!

Which one will you go to? Cause the early bird gets first pick! Listen at 6:50, 7:50 and 8:50 in the morning with Rick Moyer! When he tells you to text in be the 95th text with the code word:

FAMILY

If your text is the 9th one he receives and has the code word in it, Rick will call out your name Live on the air, Call back within 95 seconds and YOU WIN! And the best part is at 6:50 You’ll get to pick which show you want to go to! At 7:50 you get to pick between the 2 shows left and at 8:50 You’ll win tickets to the last show left!

