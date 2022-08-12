KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo
The Luceman and Logan- Mornings

Next Free Ticket Friday is Family Free Ticket Friday WIN 4 tickets To one of 3 Shows!

August 12, 2022 1:15PM PDT
Share

Kix 95.3’s next Free Ticket Friday is happening on Friday August 19th AND we’re giving away a 4 pack of tickets to 3 great shows at the WA State Fair’s Dancing in the Dirt Parties!  Up for grabs is a 4 pack of tickets to see Josh Turner on Thursday Sept 8th,

Matt Stell on Friday Sept. 9th

or the Cadillac Three on Saturday Sept 10th!

Which one will you go to? Cause the early bird gets first pick!  Listen at 6:50, 7:50 and 8:50 in the morning with Rick Moyer!  When he tells you to text in be the 95th text with the code word:

FAMILY

If your text is the 9th one he receives and has the code word in it, Rick will call out your name Live on the air, Call back within 95 seconds and YOU WIN!  And the best part is at 6:50 You’ll get to pick which show you want to go to! At 7:50 you get to pick between the 2 shows left and at 8:50 You’ll win tickets to the last show left!

To purchase Tickets for any of the shows at this years WA State Fair just click HERE!!

 

More about:
Dancin In the Dirt Party
Josh Turner
Matt Stell
The Cadillac Three
The Fair
WA State Fair

Most Popular Posts

1

COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
2

Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
3

United For Justice
4

TRACE ADKINS re-recorded his 2012 song "Tough People Do" with updated lyrics
5

Actor Gary Cole Talks Office Space, Mixed-ish, & Autism

Recently Played

Give Heaven Some HellHardy
2:21pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
2:14pm
Time To Let GoThe Olson Band
2:10pm
Truth About YouMitchell Tenpenny
2:07pm
Getting Over HimLauren Alaina / Jon Pardi
2:04pm
View Full Playlist