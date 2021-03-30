New youth shelter open in Aberdeen
Aberdeen, WA – A new youth shelter has opened in Aberdeen.
Coastal Community Action Program announced that “The Walkthrough” youth shelter is now licensed and opened on Friday.
According to CCAP, The Walkthrough is a six-bed, voluntary shelter serving youth 12 through 17 years of age, who are experiencing homelessness, have run away, or who are at risk of becoming homeless.
The shelter will also have the capacity to serve youth in foster care as needed.
The Walkthrough will be able to serve youth for 30 days, with two emergency extensions that allow up to 60 days.
Within the program, youth will be assisted with engaging in family reconciliation or other appropriate permanent housing.
Youth will also be assisted with employment, education, mental health, and other areas to promote independence.
The Walkthrough is a local resource located in Aberdeen that will also serve youth throughout the State if referred by the WA State Dept. of Children, Youth and Families.
Local youth may self-refer, or be referred by area service agencies.
In their release, CCAP thanked Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services, the Dept. of Children, Youth and Families, Western WA Construction, and all of the partners who helped move The Walkthrough from vision to reality.
Contact The Walkthrough at 360-637-9406, or by emailing Placement and Liaison Specialist Harvard Floch at [email protected]