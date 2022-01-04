New year, new hours at local libraries
Timberland Regional Library announced that with the new year comes new hours at some branches.
Beginning this week, Timberland Regional Library locations have updated hours with some branches opening earlier and/or staying open later during the week and weekend.
Officials tell KXRO that this change comes as part of an effort to “expand and adapt library access to the needs of local communities”.
TRL locations with hours changes are:
- Elma, McCleary and Montesano in Grays Harbor County
- Centralia, Chehalis, Mountian View (Randle), Packwood and Salkum in Lewis County
- Hoodsport, North Mason (Belfair) and Shelton in Mason County
- Ocean Park and South Bend in Pacific County
- Lacey and Olympia in Thurston County
Operating hours for all TRL locations can be found on the New Year, New Hours information page at TRL.org, and on individual location pages.
Local schedules:
Aberdeen Timberland Library
- Schedule: Monday – Saturday
- Hours: 9 am to 6 pm
Amanda Park Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Thursday, and Saturday
- Hours: 10 am to 5 pm
Hoquiam Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
- Hours: 9 am to 6 pm
Elma Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
- Hours:
- Tue, Wed: 10 am to 6 pm
- Thu – Sat: 9 am to 5 pm
McCleary Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Thursday, and Saturday
- Hours:
- Tue, Wed: 10 am to 5 pm
- Thu: 11 am to 7 pm
- Sat: 10 am to 4 pm
Montesano Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
- Hours:
- Tue – Thu: 9 am to 6 pm
- Fri, Sat: 10 am to 5 pm
Oakville Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
- Hours:
- Tue: 11 am to 6 pm
- Wed, Fri, Sat: 10 am to 5 pm
Westport Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
- Hours: 9 am to 4 pm
Ilwaco Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
- Hours:
- Tue – Thu: 10 am to 6 pm
- Fri, Sat: 10 am to 5 pm
Naselle Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
- Hours:
- Tue, Wed: 10 am to 7 pm
- Fri: 10 am to 5 pm
- Sat: 10 am to 3 pm
Ocean Park Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
- Hours:
- Tue – Thu: 10 am to 6 pm
- Fri, Sat: 9 am to 5 pm
Raymond Timberland Library
- Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours:
- Tue – Fri: 10 am to 6 pm
- Sat: 10 am to 5 pm
South Bend Timberland Library
- Schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Hours:10 am to 5 pm