New system in place for Concealed Pistol Licenses in Grays Harbor
As of this week, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new on-line application process for Concealed Pistol Licenses (CPL) called Permitium.
Renewal and replacement requests are made and paid for through this system.
New applicants will apply and pay through this system and will also make an appointment to have fingerprints taken at the sheriff’s office.
According to officials, this system saves hours of staff time entering information and assisting citizens.
The following requirements must be met to obtain a Concealed Pistol License through the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office:
- You must be 21 years of age or older
- You must be a citizen of the United States
- You must reside in Grays Harbor County or be a non-resident of Washington State
- if you reside in an incorporated city within the county, we highly recommend you apply at your local Police Department
- You need to have picture ID (a Washington State Driver’s License or ID card is preferred)
- Fee of $49.25 for an original application.
- Fee of $32.00 for a renewal application
- Fee of $42.00 for a late renewal application
- Fee of $10.00 for replacement of lost or damaged permit
- Convenience fee of $4.00 plus a Credit/Debit fee of up to $2.00
- Fees will be required at the time of application
- You must have no convictions prohibiting possession of firearms
- Agency Privacy Requirements for Noncriminal Justice Applicants
- Privacy Act Statement
You can access be able to access the application process by visiting our website and clicking on Concealed Pistol License: https://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/sheriff/concealed_pistol_license.php