New Supervisor Selected for the Olympic National Forest
Kelly Lawrence has been selected as the new Olympic National Forest Supervisor, effective May 26, 2020.
Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa announced the appointment, saying that Lawrence currently serves as the Naches District Ranger on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“Kelly brings a strong commitment to collaboration and partnership to the Olympic National Forest,” said Casamassa. “Her interest in fostering robust community relationships will help sustain the natural resources and landscapes of the Olympic National Forest for generations to come.”
Lawrence has served the last 17 years with the Forest Service in research, partnerships, planning, and as a district ranger. Her duty stations have included the Coconino, Fremont-Winema, and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests, as well as the Pacific Northwest Research Station.
Originally from Portland, she began her career in federal service as an environmental education volunteer with the Peace Corps in Kazakhstan and just returned from a trip to Cambodia and Vietnam in January with the AgForestry Leadership program.
“My experience with AgForestry led me down many roads and opened doors to a wider understanding of challenges faced by agriculture, forestry, and land management agencies,” stated Lawrence. “I look forward to bringing this knowledge to the beautiful Olympic National Forest and working with our partners for the greater good of our natural resources.”
Kelly loves to travel with her two girls, Alma (10) and Hanna (8). She spends her free time camping, kayaking, hiking, skiing, cooking, and eating delicious local food.
The Olympic National Forest, with headquarters in Olympia, Wash., encompasses the varied landscape of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula from lush rain forests to deep canyons to high mountain ridges to ocean beaches.
The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region consists of 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland comprising 24.7 million acres in Oregon and Washington and employing approximately 3,550 people.
To learn more about the USDA Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6.