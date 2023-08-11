KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

New stop light coming Tuesday at base of Chehalis River Bridge

August 11, 2023 8:29AM PDT
WSDOT crews will activate the new signal at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and US 101 and State Route 105 by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Improvements to the intersection include new traffic signals with an additional crosswalk on US 101. The new crosswalk allows pedestrians to cross US 101 from the south side of the road on the north side and back and pedestrian crossings will trigger red light for southbound SR 105.

The sidewalks at the intersection also have upgrades that meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Drivers heading south off the Chehalis River Bridge onto SR 105 will now have to stop when the pedestrian crossing signal activates. 

This will be a change for drivers, away from the continuous green light that had been in the far right lane for years.

Drivers are warned to pay attention and drive the posted speed limit to avoid accidents.

While work at the intersection is nearing completion, there is a more left to do. 

Leading up to the signal activation, travelers will see lane closures in either direction on US 101 and SR 105. 

Crews will also return in a few weeks after the new asphalt cures to apply the pavement markings. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation will announce any lane closures in advance on the WSDOT app and real-time map.

“WSDOT thanks travelers for their continued patience as crews work to wrap up these improvements.”

Travelers can get email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County.

