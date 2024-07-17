New statewide tool for reporting food poisoning launched

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a new tool that makes it easier to report food poisoning and file food safety complaints.

In a release, DOH encourages everyone in Washington to share food safety concerns through the state’s online Foodborne Illness Notification System (FINS).

Foodborne illness, commonly known as food poisoning, is caused by eating or drinking contaminated foods or beverages.

Although it’s preventable, one in six Americans gets food poisoning every year. People over 65, children under 5, and people who are pregnant or immunocompromised have an increased risk of severe illness.

FINS is a tool to help local health jurisdictions identify the source of food-related illnesses and respond faster to outbreaks.

How to report with FINS in three easy steps:

Submit your food safety concern through the FINS website if you have a: case or suspected case of foodborne illness. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, or fever. food-related concern at an establishment such as a restaurant, grocery store, food truck, group event, or food delivery service. You can anonymously report what you saw, such as bad food handling, pests or rodents, a sick food worker, a facility sewage issue, or intentional contamination. FINS sends your concern to the local authority. Once you submit your report using the form on the FINS webpage, an email notification is sent to the local health jurisdiction. The local health jurisdiction reviews your FINS report. All concerns are reviewed. Local health jurisdictions have different methods to analyze reports to determine if further action is needed. Responding to outbreaks may involve contacting the food establishment, interviewing food workers, conducting an inspection, or contacting the person who reported the concern to gather additional information.

Foodborne illnesses can cause severe sickness and even death, but outbreaks often go unreported.

“Reporting using FINS is the best way to ensure action can be taken to promote food safety in Washington.“

Officials remind residents that FINS is not a replacement for medical care. If you have vomiting or diarrhea, be sure to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. Seek medical care if you have bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days, a high fever (over 102°F), are vomiting so often that you cannot keep liquids down, or are showing signs of dehydration, which include not urinating much, a dry mouth and throat, and/or feeling dizzy when standing up.

Learn more about food safety on the DOH website.