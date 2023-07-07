New signal/pedestrian crossing coming to South Aberdeen; red light being added to southbound right lane

Work is coming to South Aberdeen to install traffic lights as well as a new pedestrian crossing.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that the project to upgrade signals and sidewalks in South Aberdeen is bringing changes for all travelers.

Starting on Monday, July 10, contractor crews will begin single-lane and sidewalk closures at the intersection of US 101 and State Route 105 on the south side of the Chehalis River.

When the project is complete in September, drivers will have brand new traffic signals. Pedestrians will also have a new crosswalk with a signal on US 101.

The public can expect:

Daytime and nighttime work on US 101 and SR 105.

Right lane and sidewalk closures on northbound and southbound US 101 near the Chehalis River Bridge. The southbound lane closure will continue onto SR 105.

Crews will work in the southbound direction first, then switch to northbound.

Pedestrians will detour on the opposite sides of the roads during the sidewalk closures.

Signal and sidewalk changes

The signal includes a change for drivers on southbound US 101 heading to SR 105. The continuous green light in the right lane will turn red when the pedestrian signal is activated at the new crosswalk.

The upgrades also include new sidewalks that will meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Please remember to slow down and pay attention when driving through work zones to keep workers and all roadway users safe.

Travelers can get email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and real-time map.