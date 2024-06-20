New report shows average cost of living for local cities

A new report by doxo calculated the average cost of living throughout Washington, ranking the larger cities within the state.

The doxo 2024 Cost of Bills Index Report was recently featured in Business Insider.

The Cost of Bills Index (COBI), also included as part of the doxoINSIGHTS toolkit, provides a new standard comparison index for the most fundamental expenses that comprise the cost of living in a given area.

Not all cities were included in the report. Aberdeen ranked as the 103rd most expensive statewide, Hoquiam at 100th, and Ocean Shores the 96th most expensive.

For Aberdeen, the largest local city among the ranking, the household spending information found:

The Cost of Bills Index in Aberdeen is 82, which is 18% lower than the national average for household bills.

The average Aberdeen household pays $1,743 a month, or $20,921 a year for the 10 most common household bills.

Aberdeen households spend 37% of their income on household bills.

The household expenses in Aberdeen, on average, are 18% lower than the national average of $2,126, and 34% lower than the state average of $2,644.

Aberdeen is the #103 most expensive city in Washington for household bills.

When adjusted for income, the Aberdeen household bills as a percent of income including housing is 8% above the national average. When adjusted for income and excluding mortgage and rent costs, Aberdeen is 15% above the national average.

In their report, doxo displays all of this information and more in the form of an online infographic, including the Cost of Bills Index (COBI), available through the dedicated Aberdeen page, with additional information on other cities available through a dropdown menu.

