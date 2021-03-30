      Weather Alert

New President for Quinault Indian Nation

Mar 30, 2021 @ 7:42am

Taholah, WA – The Quinault Indian Nation has a new President.

Former President Fawn Sharp posted that Guy Capoeman is the new Quinault Indian Nation President.

She said “I’m positive Guy will bring new energy, ideas, and vision to the table and there’s no doubt in my mind Quinault will continue to grow under his leadership.”

According to the Quinault Indian Nation website the elections took place on Saturday.  

Sharp also announced that she will now be serving as the Vice-President.

In her post she congratulated the rest of the newly elected Business Committee members and said “I’m truly honored and excited to serve with you during this next term!”

