New PBS Three Part Series,Hosted By U.S. Appeals Court Judge Douglas Ginsburg, Focus’s on the U.S. Constitution

New PBS Three Part Series, Hosted By U.S. Appeals Court Judge Douglas Ginsburg, Focuses on the U.S. Constitution
Judge Ginsburg is your host on a new 3 part series on PBS is called “A More Or Less Perfect Union” Check out the interview below!
A More or Less Perfect Union, A Personal Exploration by Douglas H. Ginsburg, explores the foundational document that governs those who govern us – the American Constitution.
Hosted by Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg, a constitutional expert with 30 years of experience on the Federal Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, this thought-provoking, three-hour series looks at past, present, and future struggles for liberty
through the lens of the U.S. Constitution.
Constitutional experts of all stripes – liberal, conservative, and libertarian — consider the key issues of liberty: freedom of religion and the press, slavery and civil rights, the Second Amendment, separation of powers, and
more.
For 25 years Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg hears more than 100 cases annually as one of the top appellate judges in
the nation.
Ginsburg was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1986; he served as
Chief Judge from 2001 to 2008. After receiving his B.S. from Cornell University in 1970, and his J.D. from the
University of Chicago Law School in 1973, he clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall on the United States Supreme
Court.
Thereafter, Judge Ginsburg was a professor at the Harvard Law School, Assistant United States Attorney
General in charge of the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice. Concurrent with his service on the federal bench, Judge Ginsburg has taught at the University of Chicago Law School and the New York University School of Law.
Judge Ginsburg is currently a Professor of Law at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason
University, and a visiting professor at the University College London, Faculty of Laws.
Judge Ginsburg is the Chairman of the International Advisory Board of the Global Antitrust Institute at the Antonin Scalia Law School. Known among corporate attorneys as a “giant in antitrust law,” Ginsburg has heard appeals in several of the
landmark antitrust cases of our times, including U.S. v. Microsoft.
He also serves on the Advisory Boards of: Competition Policy International; the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy; the Journal of Competition Law and Economics; the Journal of Law, Economics and Policy; the Supreme Court Economic
Review; the University of Chicago Law Review; The New York University Journal of Law and Liberty; and, at University College London, both the Center for Law, Economics and Society and the Jevons Institute for Competition Law and
Economics.
Early 2020, a new PBS series on the Constitution, hosted by Judge Ginsburg, will air nationwide on public television. The three-part series, A More or Less Perfect Union, explores the most contentious issues of our day through the lens of the
Constitution.