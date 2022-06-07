New McCleary Interim Superintendent comes from Grays Harbor roots

The McCleary School District announced on Monday that Susan Zetty has been appointed to lead the district as Interim Superintendent.
“I look forward to getting to know all of you and working together to help improve outcomes for students.” said Zetty
Zetty transitions to the role from her position as Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment at Olympic ESD 114. Prior to that role she had served as Principal of Esquire Hills Elementary School in Central Kitsap School District for seven years, Associate Principal at Sakai Intermediate School on Bainbridge Island, and 17-years as an elementary school teacher.
“One of my core beliefs is that every individual needs to be treated with kindness and dignity. In all of my positions, one of my greatest joys is to work with all kinds of people and show with every interaction and communication that I value each individual. As superintendent, I will take the time to know the members of the school district community including students, staff, families, and community members. I will do my best to build open, collaborative relationships in which my words and actions demonstrate that you can trust me at all times. Part of that trust is following through on what I say I will do, communicating clearly with the board as well as staff and community, and engaging in ongoing growth and reflection.”
Zetty is familiar with the Grays Harbor area, sharing that she grew up in Westport, attending the Ocosta School District. She adds that her parents are also both educators that live in Aberdeen. Zetty’s husband of 29-years publishes the local Coffee News table paper that serves parts of Grays Harbor and they spend a lot of their time in Westport.
“We love any time we get to spend in person or on the phone with our three kids: Hannah (26) who attends graduate school in Virginia, Ryan (23), who works as a language assistance teacher in Japan, and Andrew (21) who attends Western Washington University.”
Zetty adds that she looks forward to serving the community through this opportunity.