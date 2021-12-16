      Weather Alert

New law reduce use of single-use utensils, condiments, straws beginning Jan. 1

Dec 16, 2021 @ 10:12am

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Washington restaurants will no longer automatically include single-use food service items like utensils, condiments and straws with food orders.

A new state law restricts the use of these items and prohibits packaged bundles of single-use items in order to reduce waste and litter – although customers can still request individual items if needed.

Single-use food serviceware items covered by the new requirements include:

  • Utensils (knives, forks, spoons, chopsticks) 
  • Cocktail picks, splash sticks, and stirrers
  • Straws
  • Condiment packets, sachets, or sauce cups
  • Cold cup lids, except those provided at drive-through windows or events with over 2,500 people

Not included in restrictions:

  • Plates, bowls, cups, and other products used to contain food or beverages
  • Lids for hot beverages
  • Wrappers for takeout food items
  • Items provided by medical facilities

Under the new law, to receive a single-use food serviceware item, customers must request it, confirm their choice when asked, or select the item they want from a self-serve station.

Nearly one trillion single-use food service products are said to be disposed of or littered each year in the United States, according to a 2021 Upstream report

Officials state that single-use food serviceware items are also a major contaminant in Washington’s recycling system that decreases the value of recycled materials. 

“Reducing their use will protect the state’s rivers and streams, help the recycling system run more efficiently, and contribute to a growing culture of waste reduction and reuse. “

Outreach toolkit available soon 

Ecology plans to focus on education to increase compliance with the new law. The agency worked with a variety of partners to develop informational flyers and outreach material (in 17 languages) that will be available online as a downloadable toolkit before the law goes into effect. Anyone can print and share the material. Local governments, businesses and non-profits are encouraged to use it as a resource to inform staff and customers about the new law.

BYO – Bring Your Own 

While lids, forks, ketchup packets and other items will be available upon request, customers are encouraged to bring their own durable, reusable food serviceware items to help reduce single-use waste. Ecology encourages people to explore sustainable options for reusable travel utensils, and develop habits that keep those items clean and available for use on the go. 

Visit ecology.wa.gov/serviceware for information, tools, resources, and detailed compliance requirements for Washington’s single-use serviceware law.

