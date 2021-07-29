*NEW DATE* Jaime Herrera Beutler to Host Telephone Town Hall August 17
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced the details of her rescheduled live telephone town hall. The new date and time will be Tuesday, August 17 @ 5:30PM Pacific Standard Time.
All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.
|Event:
|Rescheduled live telephone town hall with Jaime Herrera Beutler
|Updated Date & Time:
|Tuesday, August 17 @ 5:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Standard Time
|How to participate:
|Residents can join the telephone town hall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365 at any point during the event.