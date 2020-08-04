      Weather Alert

New data shows age, race, sex, and location of local COVID cases

Aug 4, 2020 @ 6:58am

COVID-19

As more COVID-19 cases are identified in Grays Harbor, additional information is being released regarding the local residents who have had the virus.

The Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services Department has now begun releasing local data on age, race, location, and current status of cases throughout the county.

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed throughout the county.

Aberdeen features 24% of the cases, followed by 21% in Hoquiam. Elma showed nearly 17%, Ocean Shores had nearly 13%, and Montesano had 12% to round out the top 5.

Data current as of 8-3-20
Map updated weekly on Fridays.

According to their data, there are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor, out of the 98 total individuals who tested positive.

Data current as of 8-3-20

Of these tests, nearly 84% have been identified as White. 

Data current as of 8-3-20

Data current as of 8-3-20

 

The male/female split is 50/50 currently,  For age groups, 42% of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in 20-39 year olds, with 29% in the 40-59 age range.


 

98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County.

  • February 2020: 1 cases

  • March 2020: 6 cases

  • April 2020: 5 cases

  • May 2020: 6 cases

  • June 2020: 22 cases

  • July 2020: 58 cases; 1 death

  • August 2020: 0 cases

Beginning July 13, Grays Harbor County Public Health changed the way cases are reported. Starting July 13, cases are reported by date of illness onset, not by date of notification. This is consistent with Washington State Department of Health reporting practices and better shows disease activity over time. Grays Harbor County Public Health reports data as accurately and timely as possible. Data is subject to change as we receive more information.

More detailed and updated information at http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19

August 2020
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries