New data shows age, race, sex, and location of local COVID cases
As more COVID-19 cases are identified in Grays Harbor, additional information is being released regarding the local residents who have had the virus.
The Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services Department has now begun releasing local data on age, race, location, and current status of cases throughout the county.
Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed throughout the county.
Aberdeen features 24% of the cases, followed by 21% in Hoquiam. Elma showed nearly 17%, Ocean Shores had nearly 13%, and Montesano had 12% to round out the top 5.
According to their data, there are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor, out of the 98 total individuals who tested positive.
Of these tests, nearly 84% have been identified as White.
Data current as of 8-3-20
The male/female split is 50/50 currently, For age groups, 42% of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in 20-39 year olds, with 29% in the 40-59 age range.
98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County.
Beginning July 13, Grays Harbor County Public Health changed the way cases are reported. Starting July 13, cases are reported by date of illness onset, not by date of notification. This is consistent with Washington State Department of Health reporting practices and better shows disease activity over time. Grays Harbor County Public Health reports data as accurately and timely as possible. Data is subject to change as we receive more information.
More detailed and updated information at http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19