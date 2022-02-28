New CDC masking guidance could lead to new regulations within Washington
AP –U.S. officials say most Americans live in places where healthy people can safely take a break from wearing masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip.
They focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement in response to the updated guidance.
“Our office and our state Department of Health are reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC and evaluating their data, metrics and approach.,” Inslee said. “March 21 remains the current date for ending the state’s indoor mask requirements, and we’ll have more to say next week.”
The new guidance puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.
Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.
The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.
That’s the situation in about 37% of U.S. counties, where about 28% of Americans reside.
According to the latest figures, Grays Harbor is under Medium risk. This means that those at a high risk for severe illness should talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask, get tested if you have symptoms, and take other precautions
Pacific County is listed as Low risk, which eliminates many of the recommended precautions needed.
What Prevention Steps Should You Take Based on Your COVID-19 Community Level?