KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

New artwork for South Bend Bears athletics

July 10, 2023 7:39AM PDT
Share
Image from South Bend Schools

The South Bend Bears have a new look.

Following changes made within the South Bend School District to move away from the Indians mascot due to state law that prohibits the use of Native American imagery within school mascots, the school board had voted to adjust the local mascot to Bears moving forward.

In February, the South Bend School Board of Directors unanimously voted to adopt ‘Bears’ as the new school mascot, and began the process to make the changes throughout the district.

That decision came after months of community engagement and input from students, teachers, and alumni.

As part of the adjustment, the school board has been working with a logo committee and VIP Branding to design a logo package for future Bears merchandise, school branding, and other items.  

Superintendent Jon Tienhaara released a look at a graphic of what the logo work could look like.

Image from South Bend Schools

“I want to thank the committee for their efforts in undertaking this task.  It was not easy coming up with the logos that will now move South Bend forward, but it was work that needed to be done and I am proud of the group’s results.” said Tienhaara.

 

The district has trademarked the new logos, and they will be available to students and residents on merchandise at upcoming events ahead of the fall sports season.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Good GirlCarrie Underwood
2:59pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
2:55pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
2:52pm
Bury Me In GeorgiaKane Brown
2:45pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
2:42pm
View Full Playlist