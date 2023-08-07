Nearly 64,000 attend Grays Harbor County Fair

The Grays Harbor County Fair set a record for one of their days this year.

Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism Manager Mike Bruner told KXRO that the four day attendance for the Grays Harbor County Fair saw 63,842 people come through over the four-day event.

Included in those days was the attendance for Friday, which set the record.

The Wednesday opening, according to Bruner, saw an increase of over 1,700 fairgoers over the 2022 crowd to start off the fair.

Thursday of this year fell under the 2022 attendance by around 4,800 people, while still holding the third largest Thursday crowd since 2012.

The Friday of the fair, the event saw record attendance of over 18,600 people, breaking the previous record set in 2021.

The Saturday attendance brought in over 21,000 fairgoers, despite some cloudy weather over part of the day.

Day Attendance Notes Wednesday 12,169 Thursday 11,822 Friday 18,699* *RECORD Saturday 21,152 Total 63,842

“The fair staff and Fair Board would like to thank all of our volunteers and sponsors for your commitment to the fair. Despite a few new challenges this year, all in all it was a great community based event and we thank all that attended the fair. See you next year.”