National Night Out postponement recommended
National Night Out events are being pushed back, according to organizers.
National Night Out traditionally occurs annually on the first Tuesday in August as an opportunity for neighborhoods to get together and raise awareness of local crime prevention.
The national organizers of the event say that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are strongly recommending that all National Night Out events this year be moved from August to October 6th, the first Tuesday in October.
Each year, local parks, streets, and yards are filled with residents as they join neighbors in an effort to make their area safer for everyone.
Local police, fire, and city officials will be out in the cities joining residents in their communities when the events do occur.
Some local cities have made posts encouraging residents to adjust their events for safety and to better align with statewide restrictions on gatherings and social distancing.
The October date is tentative and subject to change as COVID guidance adjusts.
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.