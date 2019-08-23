Nate & Duke of Black Ice Talk About Their 40th Anniversary
Legendary Local Rock Band “Black Ice” are celebrating 40 years together as a Band on the Twin Harbors. Nate Wharton and Duke Harner are 2 of the 3 original members and they stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk about Concert in the Park (Black Ice is Closing out the Show) As well as their 40 years of playing together. Check out the interview with Kix 95.3 Morning show host The Luceman below!
Check out the Bands official Facebook page HERE!