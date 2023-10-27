KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

MyTOWN Coalition ask for residents to take part in survey regarding local youth substance issues

October 27, 2023 7:45AM PDT
Share
Logo and image from MyTown Coalition

Hoquiam residents are encouraged to participate in a survey by the MyTOWN Coalition.

According to the local group, they are calling on Hoquiam adults to take part in answering questions to help understand community perceptions of youth drug and alcohol awareness. 

The Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative Community Survey for 2023 is live now.

The survey states that it will take between 5-7 minutes to complete and it is completely anonymous.

The survey responses are said to be used to help inform and improve prevention programs for youth.

The survey asks participants how much of a problem a variety of issues are when it comes to youth in 6th-12th grades within the community.

It also asks about risks including; if youth are driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis, how easy it would be for youth to get either intoxicant, what the risks are if youth were to use alcohol or cannabis illegally, and more questions dealing with the local response.

Survey links below:

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GHHOEN2023

Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GHHOSP2023

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
12:32pm
LivingDierks Bentley
12:26pm
Im Not PrettyMegan Moroney
12:23pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
12:19pm
Brand New ManBrooks & Dunn / Luke Combs
12:12pm
View Full Playlist