Musicale is This Saturday at 7pm and You’re Invited
The Luceman with Amanda Ransom, Ryan Urvina, & David Wilhelms
Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association presents their annual Musicale scholarship benefit concert This Saturday (January 18, 2020) 7 pm at the Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Broadway in Aberdeen.
today on the Kix morning show the Luceman had a great time talking to some of the very talented musicians who will be performing at this FREE concert! Check out the interviews below with Amanda Ransom, Ryan Urvina, and David Wilhelms!
First up was last years Scholarship winner Amanda Ransome
Next up was Ryan Urvina who’s performing with the Grays Harbor Opera workshop
Next is David Wilhelms who will be playing The trumpet in the Harbor Brass Quintet!
Performing at this year’s Musicale are local musicians: Grays Harbor College Opera Workshop, directed by Ian and Joy Dorsch, Grays Harbor Brass, organized by Dr. William Dyer, pianist/vocalist/songwriter Amanda Ransom – 2019 scholarship recipient, pianist Micah Hollen – former multiple scholarship recipient, and a string/piano/snare drum ensemble featuring Debra Akerlund, Leslie and John O’Brien, Merry Jo Zimmer and Robert Neisinger. Admission is free and the public is cordially invited to attend. A free will offering will be accepted at intermission to go toward music scholarships. A gourmet dessert reception will follow the concert.
Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association is a non-profit organization.